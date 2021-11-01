Trending
Nov. 1, 2021 / 1:43 PM

Shanghai Disneyland locks down, tests thousands for COVID-19

By Rich Klein
Shanghai Disneyland, shown here after it's reopening in May 2020, was locked down on Sunday after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Zhou You/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Some 33,000 people were locked inside Shanghai Disneyland after one visitor tested positive for COVID-19 and the Chinese government ordered everyone to be tested.

A video posted by the South China Morning Post on Monday showed health officials in hazmat suits testing visitors on Sunday.

All those tested have now come back negative, according to the Chinese government.

"By 8 a.m. on Monday, nucleic acid testing results of 33,863 people at Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown were all negative," according to a tweet by state-affiliated Shanghai Daily. "Results of 920 environmental samples were also tested negative. All related sites have been disinfected. "

Disneyland officials said Sunday that all visitors would be required to obtain another COVID-19 test on Monday and that the part would be closed until at least Wednesday.

Meanwhile, government officials in Shanghai said that everyone who had visited the park on Saturday or Sunday should stay home from work or school for at least two days and monitor their health for two weeks.

RELATED Beijing OKs COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics

On its website, Shanghai Disneyland said, "In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, November 1-2, 2021. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. "

It said that it will provide refunds and exchanges.

The park, which opened in 2016, is operated by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products and Shanghai Shendi Group, through a joint venture between The Walt Disney Co. and Shendi.

RELATED WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks

Latest Headlines

Bus hijacked and set aflame in Northern Ireland in protocol protest
World News // 1 hour ago
Bus hijacked and set aflame in Northern Ireland in protocol protest
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Armed med hijacked and torched a bus in Northern Ireland around dawn on Monday, sparking fears of Brexit-related violence in the region.
COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions
World News // 6 hours ago
COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday pledged that the United States will hit its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, work with the European Union on an aggressive strategy to reduce methane emissions and more.
Britain gives France 48 hours to 'back down' in post-Brexit fishing dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain gives France 48 hours to 'back down' in post-Brexit fishing dispute
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- British officials on Monday gave their counterparts in France 48 hours to end a dispute over rich fishing waters that's turned into a high-profile game of tit-for-tat on European trade.
Oxford chooses 'vax' as 2021 word of the year
World News // 2 hours ago
Oxford chooses 'vax' as 2021 word of the year
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Oxford Languages, which produces the Oxford English Dictionary, announced Monday it has selected "vax" as the 2021 word of the year.
Prince Charles: World should be on 'warlike' footing to fight climate change
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Charles: World should be on 'warlike' footing to fight climate change
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Charles was among the first key speakers on Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and said one strategy to control global warming would be for the world to take a "warlike" approach.
BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom
World News // 3 hours ago
BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, said it would take legal action against a cryptocurrency named after ARMY, the BTS fandom.
COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
World News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Deaths worldwide from COVID-19 passed 5 million Monday, with the United States leading all nations in fatalities.
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
World News // 4 hours ago
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Barclays bank CEO James "Jes" Staley is stepping down from his post amid an investigation into his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, officials said Monday.
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Australia, Israel and Thailand all lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday for the first time in more than a year, allowing entry for passengers with proof of vaccination.
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
World News // 21 hours ago
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths surged in India to 560 daily in the past week after the outbreak was mitigated to under 200 fatalities from world-high fatalities this summer though cases remain relatively low with around 12,000 daily
