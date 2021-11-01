Shanghai Disneyland locks down, tests thousands for COVID-19

Shanghai Disneyland, shown here after it's reopening in May 2020, was locked down on Sunday after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Zhou You/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Some 33,000 people were locked inside Shanghai Disneyland after one visitor tested positive for COVID-19 and the Chinese government ordered everyone to be tested. A video posted by the South China Morning Post on Monday showed health officials in hazmat suits testing visitors on Sunday. Advertisement

All those tested have now come back negative, according to the Chinese government.

"By 8 a.m. on Monday, nucleic acid testing results of 33,863 people at Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown were all negative," according to a tweet by state-affiliated Shanghai Daily. "Results of 920 environmental samples were also tested negative. All related sites have been disinfected. "

Disneyland officials said Sunday that all visitors would be required to obtain another COVID-19 test on Monday and that the part would be closed until at least Wednesday.

Meanwhile, government officials in Shanghai said that everyone who had visited the park on Saturday or Sunday should stay home from work or school for at least two days and monitor their health for two weeks.

On its website, Shanghai Disneyland said, "In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, November 1-2, 2021. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. "

It said that it will provide refunds and exchanges.

The park, which opened in 2016, is operated by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products and Shanghai Shendi Group, through a joint venture between The Walt Disney Co. and Shendi.