A worker removes petrol cards from the pumps at an out of service petrol station in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Gas stations in Iran were hacked Tuesday, resulting in widespread disruptions and messages sent directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The cyberattack was carried out on software supporting a subsidized card payment system that millions of Iranians rely upon. Advertisement

Local reports say some systems were hacked addressing Khamenei and demanding to know "where is the gas." Others said that part of the attack included fake messages about train delays and cancellations.

The attack comes two years after nationwide protests of gas shortages, but the origin remains unknown. There is some speculation that the attack came from the United States, Israel or local anti-regime groups.

Last week, Iran carried out a drone strike on U.S. forces in Syria. On Monday, U.S. envoy to Iran Rob Malley said the United States would prevent more aggression.

Though the United States hacked major Iranian intelligence sea-based operations under the Trump administration, the Biden administration has expressed a desire to build relationships with Iran and return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.