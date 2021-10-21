Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 6:33 AM

'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M

By Daniel Uria
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M
The largest triceratops skeleton ever found, known as "Big John," will be sold Thursday at auction house Hotel Drouot in Paris, France. It measures 26 feet long and is 60% complete. Photo courtesy Hotel Drouot

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The 66-million-year-old skeleton of a triceratops -- the largest one ever found, in fact -- is going on the auction block on Thursday and is expected to sell for nearly $2 million, auctioneers say.

The auction for the triceratops skeleton known as "Big John" will happen in France.

Advertisement

The skeleton, which is about 60% complete, measures 26 feet long and is expected to sell for between $1.4 million and $1.8 million, according to Parisian auction house Hotel Drouot.

Big John's skull alone, which is 75% complete, measures 6.6 feet wide and his two largest horns each are nearly 4 feet long and 1 foot wide at the base.

RELATED Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M

The auction house says that a laceration on Big John's collarbone is evidence of a fight with a smaller triceratops.

"These violent combats took place during the lifetime of these animals, probably for reasons of territorial defense or courtship of a mate," Hotel Drouot said in a statement.

The triceratops, which means "three-horned face," were herbivorous chasmosaurine ceratopsid dinosaurs that emerged during the late Maastrichtian stage of the Late Cretaceous period, close to 70 million years ago in what's now North America.

Advertisement
RELATED Statues from British garden identified as ancient Egyptian, sell for $265,510

A triceratops skeleton is seen at Christie's in Paris, France. A different skeleton going up for auction on Thursday is about 60% complete, measures 26 feet long and is expected to sell for as much as nearly $2 million. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

"Big John lived in Laramidia, an island continent stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico. He died in an ancient flood plain -- the current Hell Creek geological formation [in South Dakota] -- allowing the conservation of his skeleton in mud, a sediment devoid of any biological activity."

The bones were discovered in May 2014 by geologist Walter W. Stein Bill and it was unearthed in 2015.

In 2020, the bones were reassembled at the Zoic workshop in Italy under the supervision of paleontologist Iacopo Briano, who said the skeleton was 5-10% larger than that of any other triceratops previously discovered.

RELATED Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned

"It's a masterpiece," Briano said, according to The Guardian. "There are quite a few triceratops skulls around the world, but very few of them [are] almost complete."

A year ago, a 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold at auction for a record-breaking $31.8 million to become the most expensive fossil of all time.

Advertisement

Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello, said Big John's immense skeleton would likely only pique the interest of about a dozen collectors throughout the world.

"There are ... people who are passionate about science and paleontology," Giquello said, according to The Guardian. "They are often quite young, coming from new technologies; they are in fact the Jurassic Park generation: they have seen the movies and have been immersed in this Hollywood mythology."

"[Big John] is both a miracle of nature and a work of art," Hotel Drouot added.

Latest Headlines

Alexei Navalny awarded European Parliament human rights award
World News // 8 hours ago
Alexei Navalny awarded European Parliament human rights award
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday in recognition of his human rights work as the leader of the opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen
World News // 8 hours ago
Two German soldiers arrested for trying to form paramilitary force to fight in Yemen
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of former German soldiers were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to form a paramilitary group to intervene in Yemen's civil war.
Massive hailstone smashes Australian record
World News // 11 hours ago
Massive hailstone smashes Australian record
A severe thunderstorm in Australia smashed its way into the record books in a town not far from the country's northeastern coast.
Vladimir Putin orders weeklong shutdown to fight COVID-19
World News // 17 hours ago
Vladimir Putin orders weeklong shutdown to fight COVID-19
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a weeklong paid shutdown for workers at non-essential businesses and government.
Trial begins for soccer star Karim Benzema over sex tape blackmail plot
World News // 18 hours ago
Trial begins for soccer star Karim Benzema over sex tape blackmail plot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- French soccer star Karim Benzema went on trial Wednesday to face charges that he was involved in an attempt to blackmail a former teammate with a sex tape several years ago, only he didn't show up for it.
North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A North Korean ballistic missile launch this week was fired from one of its military submarines, state-run media reported on Wednesday.
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice
World News // 22 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday on advice from her doctor, Buckingham Palace announced.
Report says Brazil's Bolsonaro should face charges for COVID-19 response
World News // 23 hours ago
Report says Brazil's Bolsonaro should face charges for COVID-19 response
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Brazilian report recommends that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "crimes against humanity" for essentially letting COVID-19 sweep through the South American nation in a failed bid to achieve herd immunity.
British healthcare workers call for COVID-19 restrictions to avert 'winter crisis'
World News // 1 day ago
British healthcare workers call for COVID-19 restrictions to avert 'winter crisis'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British health officials called on the government late Tuesday to immediately reintroduce COVID-19 mitigating measures to avoid "stumbling into winter crisis."
Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews lava and ash in southwest Japan
World News // 1 day ago
Mount Aso volcano erupts, spews lava and ash in southwest Japan
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday and prompted officials to issue a quarantine zone on the mountain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Woman captures 'Brocken spectre' on video at ridge in Washington state
Woman captures 'Brocken spectre' on video at ridge in Washington state
FDA authorizes Moderna, J&J booster shots, 'mixing and matching'
FDA authorizes Moderna, J&J booster shots, 'mixing and matching'
Lockdown at Walter Reed hospital near D.C. lifted
Lockdown at Walter Reed hospital near D.C. lifted
North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine
North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement