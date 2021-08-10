Breaking News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation in wake of sexual harassment report
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM

Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge

By
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (L) has denied a link between between the Tokyo Olympics and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Japan. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (L) has denied a link between between the Tokyo Olympics and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Japan. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office, as COVID-19 cases rise after the Tokyo Olympics.

The survey from local paper Yomiuri Shimbun published Tuesday showed that Suga's approval rating stands at 35%, the lowest level since he assumed office last year, according to the paper.

Advertisement

But the number was higher than the 28% approval rating reported in a poll taken by the Asahi Shimbun over the weekend.

About 66% of respondents to the Yomiuri survey said that they do not want Suga to stay on as prime minister after his term as president of the governing Liberal Democratic Party expires Sept. 30.

RELATED Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan

Japan also is expected to hold the 49th general election of members to the House of Representatives on or before Oct. 22.

Suga's popularity has declined as a slow vaccine rollout and surge in COVID-19 cases drew backlash, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The Tokyo Olympics has drawn mixed reactions from the public. The Asahi poll showed that 56% of respondents viewed the Games positively, and 32% said it was a bad idea. Japan won a record number of medals during the Games.

Advertisement
RELATED Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest

But as Japan celebrated medal victories coronavirus cases also have risen. The prime minister has denied any link between the Olympics and the rise in cases, according to Kyodo News.

"Ultimately, the Olympics have had a negative impact on Mr. Suga," said Iwao Osaka, an associate professor of political communications at Komazawa University, according to Kyodo.

"The fact that the number of novel coronavirus cases surged during the Olympics is a failure for his government politically, as he had envisioned holding the Games with the virus under control with vaccines and going into the election, and also in terms of crisis management."

RELATED U.S. Air Force to use KC-46A refueling boom on operational missions

Latest Headlines

Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The head of the International Olympic Committee is at the center of a backlash in Japan after a decision to leave the Olympic bubble.
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
World News // 3 hours ago
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- In a sign of deepening government and military cooperation, China and Russia have begun several days of joint military exercises, which are the first to take place on the Chinese mainland.
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
World News // 4 hours ago
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization says at least one person in Guinea has died from the Marburg virus, a severe illness that causes hemorrhagic fever that's never been found in western Africa until now.
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
World News // 8 hours ago
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 1 day ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
World News // 14 hours ago
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A herd of elephants that have been wandering throughout China neared the nature reserve on Monday that they had departed from more than a year ago.
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
World News // 15 hours ago
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexico's journalists were on alert Monday after a death threat against a prominent television news anchor was issued by masked gunmen claiming to represent the drug lord known as "El Mencho."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/