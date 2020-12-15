"For my part, I am ready to cooperate and maintain contact with you," Putin wrote in a telegram to Biden. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally acknowledged Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. presidential election, a day after the Electoral College cemented his victory with its formal vote.

Putin was one of a few world leaders who'd held off on congratulating Biden during continued legal resistance from President Donald Trump over groundless claims of voter fraud.

Putin sent word of his congratulations to the president-elect in a telegram, his office said on Tuesday.

"In his telegram, Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the U.S., who bear special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, help solve many problems and challenges that the world now faces," the Kremlin said in a statement.

As expected, Biden received 306 electoral votes Monday in the Electoral College vote, which had until this year been largely an unnoticed pro forma step in the election process. Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was "rigged" and that millions of illegal votes were counted for Biden, among a wide array of varying conspiracy theories to explain his defeat. He has not yet conceded.

"For my part, I am ready to cooperate and maintain contact with you," Putin said in his message to Biden.

In a speech Tuesday night after the Electoral College voting, Biden called on Trump to respect the results.

"At the time [in 2016], President Trump called the Electoral College tally a 'landslide,'" Biden, who was the nation's 47th vice president under President Barack Obama, said. "By his own standards these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now."

Chinese President Xi Jinping had also waited for weeks before he acknowledged Biden's victory -- and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vocal supporter of Trump's who's often called the "Trump of the Tropics," still has not recognized the election results.