A training of Russia's nuclear delivery capability, involving bases across the country, was announced on Wednesday by Russia's Defense Ministry. Photo courtesy of Russian Defense Ministry

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russia launched two ballistic missiles and several cruise missiles during a cross-country training exercise, the defense ministry announced on Wednesday.

The strategic nuclear force exercise was held under the direction of the Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin, a statement by the Defense Ministry said.

"Combat training launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a ballistic missile of a submarine, [and] high-precision long-range air-launched cruise missiles were carried out," ministry officials said.

It added that the exercise was held at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome near the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean, the Kura Missile Test Range on the coast of the Russian Far East and the Pemboy training grounds in western Siberia.

The exercise included Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft from Engels Airfield, near Russia's southern border with Kazakhstan, and Ukrainka Air Base, along-range bomber site in the Far East.

Ground, naval and aviation elements of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, including Russia's Aerospace Forces and a missile-equipped submarine of the Northern Fleet, participated.

"Objectives of the exercise were fulfilled," the statement said.