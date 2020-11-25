Nov. 25 (UPI) -- After weeks of silence, Chinese President Xi Jinping called U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory over President Donald Trump.

In his congratulatory message, Xi emphasized that "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples, but is also the common expectation of the international community," state-run Xinhua reported.

Xi said he hopes Biden will "uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and 'win-win' cooperation," manage differences and promote healthy and stable Sino-U.S. relations.

The Chinese leader also urged cooperation with other nations and the international community to "advance the noble cause of world peace and development."

With his call Wednesday, Xi joined most other world leaders in recognizing the former vice president's electoral win. A few days after Biden was projected as the winner, Beijing's foreign ministry offered cautious congratulations, but said it was still looking toward the final, official results.

Still yet to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who have all publicly stated their support and preference for Trump.

The Electoral College will cast the formal votes to elect Biden on Dec. 14.