May 14 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said Thursday he will lift a state of emergency ahead of schedule for about 80 percent of prefectures.

Abe said the decision was made after a close look at health data and will be finalized at the next meeting of the government's coronavirus task force.

The move does not include lifting the emergency for Tokyo and Osaka, but Abe said the government will consider them next week.

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 is now about 297,500 out of about 4.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In New Zealand, no new cases were reported for the third consecutive day as a national lockdown ended Thursday.

The health ministry said the total number of cases is about 1,500 and no new deaths were reported. New Zealand downgraded to a "level 2" alert that allows most businesses to resume and workers to return to offices.

Domestic travel also was allowed to resume Thursday and schools will reopen Monday, followed by bars and restaurants on May 21.

In the former epicenter of China, only three new cases were reported Thursday by the National Health Commission. All were local cases and included two in Liaoning province and one in Jilin province. No deaths were reported nationwide.