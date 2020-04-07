Samsung Electronics plans to resume the operation of its smartphone factories in India soon. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- South Korean manufacturers are restarting operations around the world after slowing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has resumed operations of its TV factories in Slovakia and Hungary after just a week on hiatus.

The Seoul-based company also started to roll out washing machines Monday at its South Carolina plant, which briefly closed late last week.

LG Electronics reopened its TV and home appliances factory in Brazil on Monday. It had suspended work there in late March.

The tech giants noted that they plan to reopen other factories in India, Brazil and the United States soon.

Hyundai Motor announced that it has also begun operating most of its South Korean facilities at full capacity, even as other global automakers have substantially reduced production fearing weak demand amid the outbreak.

The aggressive strategy is reminiscent of the company's approach in the late 2000s, when it stirred quick growth by increasing production despite a struggling global economy.

As a result, Hyundai was able to join the ranks as one of the world's five largest automobile companies in 2010.