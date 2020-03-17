Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin announces the company’s plan to start human clinical tests of a new drug to treat coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Celltrion

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion is vowing to press ahead toward a clinical drug trial on humans in hopes of treating the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The company's founding chairman, Seo Jung-jin, made the announcement Thursday on YouTube.

"It typically takes a year and a half to develop a cure for the virus. Given the current situation, however, we will enable patients to receive the cure through clinical trials," Seo said.

Seo, 62, vowed the company would begin trials in the next six months.

"We will finish the job of finding the most capable antibody in April so as to develop the drug in May. After animal trials, we will begin human tests in six months," he said.

Celltrion is also working on a COVID-19 testing kit, which would allow everyday people to test themselves for the virus.

"We aim to make the kit available by May," Seo said.

South Korea reported 8,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths as of late Tuesday.

Other Korean companies are also working to find a treatment.

Earlier this month, Green Cross launched a state-sponsored project to find a cure and a vaccine.

According to the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association, 15 domestic companies have joined the competition.