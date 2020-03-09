Chinese wear protective face masks at an empty shopping area due to the threat of the deadly coronavirus in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to plummet in China on Monday, several nations confirmed first infections, raising the total number of countries infected with the virus to more than 100.

Chinese health officials on Monday reported 40 new infections of the virus and 22 deaths over the previous 24 hours. Among the new infections, 36 were reported in Wuhan, Hubei province, where the disease is believed to have emerged in December.

The four other infections came from abroad, it said. Based on its daily updates, China has not reported a new case outside of Hubei in the last two days and has only reported five cases there since Wednesday.

However, the new tallies pushed China's death toll from the coronavirus to 3,119 and its number of infections to 80,735, making it by far the worst-hit country of the outbreak.

But as the numbers slow in the Asian nation, others are just beginning their fight against COVID-19.

Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Island, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique and the Republic of Moldova have all reported their first infections of the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization.

At least 108 countries and territories have reported a confirmed case of the virus, equalling 110,041 cases worldwide and 3,825 deaths, according to a live tally of government data by Johns Hopkins.

Europe

Early Monday, Albania confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus -- a 54-year-old father and his 28-year-old son who had recently traveled to Florence, Italy, Europe's worst-infected country with 7,375 cases.

The pair had returned from Florence by car and were now in stable condition and receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Tirana, the Albania Ministry of Health and Social Protection announced in a statement.

Several European nations have confirmed infections coming from Italy, which on Sunday ordered a lockdown for the entire Lombardy region and 14 other provinces, affecting some 24 million people. The lockdown is through April 3.

"We are aware that this will create unease and that these measures will be a sacrifice, big and small," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Sunday when announcing he had signed the decree. "But this is the time to be responsible."

Among Italy's thousands of confirmed cases were 366 deaths, the most outside mainland China.

However, as Italy's outbreak continues to grow, so are those of its European neighbors.

In France, its number of cases nearly doubled since Friday from 577 infections and nine deaths to 1,126 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday. Germany has recorded 902 cases on Sunday, up from 500 before the weekend. And Spain recorded 589 cases.

Britain, which has 273 cases, also reported its third death to the virus on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty identified the patient in a statement as a person older than 60 years of age with "significant underlying health conditions."

Switzerland also recorded its second death Sunday and increased its number of confirmed cases to 281.

Asia

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday declared a state of public health emergency after the country's health department reported its first local transmission of the virus.

Singed Sunday, the declaration orders all local and state governments to coordinate a response and mobilize the necessary resources to stymie the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The secretary of health may call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat," it said.

The archipelago nation on Sunday confirmed four new cases of the virus, increasing its total to 10 and a day after its Department of Health identified its first local transmission of the virus -- a 62-year-old male who began suffering from symptoms of the virus in late February.

"The DOH is currently exhausting all its efforts to identify others who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases to ensure that this localized transmission does not progress to community spread," Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque II said in a statement.

South Korea, which has the most number of cases second to China, reported 248 new infections on Monday from the previous day, raising its total to 7,382. It also reported one death, increasing the nation's death toll from the virus to 51.