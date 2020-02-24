Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Deaths from the coronavirus neared 2,600 in China on Monday as countries worldwide rushed to contain the spread of the disease within their own borders.

Chinese health officials on Monday reported 150 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, increasing the death toll for mainland China to 2,592 since the epidemic began in December.

China's National Health Commission announced the new death toll in its daily update Monday morning, stating 149 of the newly reported deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The health officials also said there were 409 new confirmed cases over Sunday, increasing the total of confirmed cases to 77,150.

The announcement of the new figures came as officials in Hubei's capital of Wuhan said it would be relaxing some of the tight restrictions placed last month upon the city of 11 million at the center of the outbreak.

The city was placed under a strict lockdown on Jan. 23 to clamp down on the virus' spread, and the city announced in a statement Monday that non-residents who do not exhibit symptoms may finally leave Wuhan.

Those who leave the city must first apply with local epidemic prevention officials and their departures will be scattered, the city said in the statement, adding vehicles leaving the city must not contain more than two people, including the driver.

It added that those who leave the city will not be isolated upon their arrival at their destination but they must monitor their health for at least the virus' 14-day incubation period and report to the local epidemic prevention and control department.

The statement did not mention if this applied to non-Chinese nationals under lockdown in the city.

Hubei is where 2,495 people have died from the disease with 1,987 in Wuhan, the province said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, as the rate of infection appears to slow in China, other countries are scrambling to contain the disease.

On Monday, South Korea confirmed an additional 161 cases over the day prior, increasing its total number of infections to 763.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported two new deaths in the previous 24 hours, increasing the country's death toll from the virus to seven.

Among the new confirmed cases, 115 are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a controversial religious movement that the KCDC has referred to as a "cult."

The two deaths occurred in the southeastern city of Daegu, where 442 people have been confirmed sicken by the virus. Of the confirmed cases in Daegu, 376 are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the KCDC said.

The rate of infections has South Korean airlines suspending flights to Daegu with the country's largest carrier, Korean Air, announcing Sunday it canceled flights to the city of 2.4 million from the resort island of Jeju, Yonhap News reported.

Asian Airlines said it would suspend its Daegu-Jeju route from Tuesday and Air Busan said it canceled its Daegu to Jeju and Daegu to Taipei flights last week when concerns over the city emerged.

The increase in infections also caused Australia to update its travel advisory for the Asian nation warning its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution" visiting South Korea and to not visit Daegu.

"If you are in South Korea, monitor your health closely and follow the advice of local authorities," the advisory said.

Australia also warned its residents to exercise a high degree of caution in Japan based on the advice of its medical officials due to "a heightened risk of sustained local transmission" of COVID-19.

In Europe, Italy has reported the largest outbreak outside Asia with 157, according to a tally kept by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The outbreak has forced the nation to suspend its famed Venice Carnival, ban public and private meetings through Saturday and cancel sporting events.

In the Middle East, Kuwait and Bahrain announced their first confirmed cases of the disease.

The Bahrain Ministry of Health said the infected Bahraini citizen arrived from Iran and was suspected of having contracted the virus as he exhibited symptoms, according to a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency.

The patient was transferred to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Medical Center where he was confirmed infected with COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment in isolation, it said.

The government said it will be upping its measures to prevent contamination of the virus, including monitoring those who arrive from infected countries.

In Kuwait, health officials confirmed three people have been infected with the disease, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Globally, the death toll from the virus reached at least 2,619 with more than 79,350 people infected, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins.