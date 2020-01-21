Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met at the presidential palace on Tuesday after designating a new government made up of 20 ministers. Photo by Wael Hamzeh

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lebanon formed a new coalition government Tuesday, months after its prime minister resigned amid protests.

The government will be led by university professor Hassan Diab who was chosen by the Iran-backed military and political group, Hezbollah, to replace former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

It is composed of 20 members agreed upon in a meeting between Diab and other government officials Monday evening.

The announcement of the new government comes after a "week of rage" in which hundreds of people were arrested in protests outside banks. They called for an end to the corruption that demonstrators believe has caused the country's financial crisis.

Diab on Tuesday called the government "a rescue team" and said it would be "fast but not hasty" in working to rectify the economic crisis.

Hariri resigned in October, two weeks after the protests broke out in response to his government announcing a tax on calls made over the mobile application WhatsApp.

Hezbollah then selected Diab to take on the role of prime minister but he struggled to form an 18-member government while facing calls for greater representation by groups such as the Marada Movement and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

On Monday, Diab met with leaders from those groups and others and agreed to expand the government to 20 ministers.