A sign is seen advertising tourism, in Hebrew, in Jewish settlements in the West Bank Ofer Settlement on January 31. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that all 28 nations in the bloc must now label products that come from Israeli settlements, for "ethical" and other reasons.

The court ruling says the labels are needed and could "influence consumers' purchasing decisions."

"The provision of information to consumers must enable them to make informed choices," the ruling states, "with regard not only to health, economic, environmental and social considerations but also to ethical considerations and considerations relating to the observance of international law.

'The court underlined in that respect that such considerations could influence consumers' purchasing decisions."

The settlement land captured by Israel during the Six-Day War against Arab forces in 1967 remains controversial. The United Nations claims much of the land occupied by Israel. The European Union has expressed concerns about expansions of Israeli settlements in those territories, saying it's complicated the peace process.

Israel has said it's being treated differently from other nations that have annexed lands through war.

"This blatant discrimination makes it more urgent than ever for the Trump administration to defy Brussels by making official what has long been U.S. practice, to allow these products to be labeled 'Made in Israel,'" said Eugene Kontorovich, director of international law at the Jerusalem-based Kohelet Policy Forum.

Lotte Leicht, EU director at Human Rights Watch, said European customers have the right to know if products come from the territories since they are so disputed.