Israeli embassies worldwide close amid strike over expense stipends for envoys

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israeli embassies and consulates throughout the world closed Wednesday due to a strike over expense stipends for envoys.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the closures in a statement, saying no services will be provided to the public and entrance to the embassies will not be permitted as officials await the resolution of the issue.

"Due to the Ministry of Finance decision to violate agreements that were endorsed by the Ministry of Finance Director and signed on July 21, 2019, and to enforce unilateral procedures on representatives abroad that change practices that have been in effect for decades, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is compelled to close all Israeli diplomatic missions abroad," the foreign ministry said.

The Treasury has made efforts to change the way it reimburses costs and taxes to stipends paid to Israeli diplomats and Defense Ministry envoys stationed in other countries meant to cover expenses such as transport and hosting events at an ambassador's residence.

It also proposed imposing the new system retroactively, requiring envoys to repay thousands of dollars.

"Israel's representatives abroad strive to promote the country's international standing and strength daily," the foreign ministry said "The Ministry of Finance is impairing essential tools of the State of Israel and has unfortunately left us with no option other than the closing of all diplomatic missions."