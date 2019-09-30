At least one woman dead in fire at Greek refugee camp

At least one woman died during a fire at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. Photo by Stratis Balaskas/EPA

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Riots erupted at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday after a fire broke out and killed at least one woman.

The fire broke out at the Moira reception center and spread to as many as seven containers that were being used to house refugees on the island where about 12,000 migrants currently reside despite having facilities for just 3,000, the United Nations refugee agency reported.

Police confirmed one woman died, but some reports indicated a child was also killed in the fire.

Another blaze erupted just before at an overflow camp where people had been staying in tents.

The fire was eventually put out by helicopter but prompted riots in response to how long it took authorities to respond.

"A charred body was found, causing foreign [migrants] to rebel," Greece's deputy minister for citizen protection, Lefteris Economou said. "Stones and other objects were hurled, damaging three fire engines and slightly injuring four policemen and a fireman."

Greece's health ministry said 19 people, including four children, were injured, mostly from the clashes that followed the fires.

The country's government said it would immediately begin to increase the number of people housed on the island that will be transferred to the mainland.

"By the end of Monday 250 people will have been moved," Economou said.