Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollha Ali Khamenei denounced the U.S. peace plan for the Middle East and blasted U.S. allies in the region for supporting it. Photo provided courtesy of the Iran Supreme Leader Office/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. plan for Middle East peace will "never materialize" and is doomed to fail, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said.

Speaking at the Eid al-Fitr in Tehran, Khamenei said the Palestinian fight against Israeli occupation is the "number one issue" for the Islamic world. He called Israel an "usurping enemy" and urged "resistance by Muslims until Israelis "surrender to [the Palestinian] nation's will."

The Trump administration will unveil parts of the plan to settle the Palestinian/Israeli conflict at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26. No details have been released about the U.S. plan. The United Nations and other countries have boycotted the event.

"The objective of this conference is to materialize America's wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians -- which they (Americans) have called 'the deal of the century,'" Khamenei said. "However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace. The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot. I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would [eventually] realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future."

He said the leaders of Bahrain are anti-democratic and anti-Islamic.

On Twitter, Khamenei called for a referendum by "Muslim, Christian & Jewish residents of #Palestine & Palestinian refugees on governing system. Till then, Resistance should continue; by God's grace Palestinians will be victorious ; youth will see the day Palestine is returned to Palestinians."