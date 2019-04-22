Sri Lankan soldiers are seen inside the St Sebastian's Church in Negombo following a bomb blast during the Easter service Sunday that killed nearly 300 worshipers. Photo by Perera Sameera/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Seven suicide bombers carried out the six coordinated attacks at churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that killed at least 290 people, government analysts said Monday.

Forensic teams investigating the attacks at three hotels and three churches said Monday the blasts were conducted by the bombers, though their identities were still unknown, the Independent reported.

Sri Lankan authorities also said Monday two dozen people have been arrested in connection to the attack and that local Islamist militant group National Thowheed Jamath was responsible. Officials also said foreign intelligence agencies had warned of the plot and some of those arrested, along with some of the bombers who died, were named in the intelligence reports.

Another explosive device was also found near the Bandaranike International Airport and was disposed of by the Sri Lankan air force's Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit.

RELATED Suspected Louisiana church arsonist faces new hate crimes charges

"A PVC pipe, which was six feet in length containing explosives in it, was discovered," Air Force spokesman Gihan Seneviratne said, the Sunday Times reported.

Earlier Monday, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said that the death toll had risen to 290 while the number of injured also increased to 500.

On Sunday night, Gunasekara had reported a death toll of 207 with 450 people reported injured, with foreign nationals from Poland, Denmark, China, the United States and others among the dead. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted Monday that two Australian citizens living in Sri Lanka were killed and two were injured.

The government also announced that a curfew would be in place for a second night, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The attacks began early Sunday when coordinated blasts struck three churches and three hotels favored by tourists while there were more bombings in the capital of Colombo hours later. There were at least eight bomb blasts in total during the highly coordinated attack.

The Cinnamon Grand, the Shangri-La Hotel and the Kingsbury Hotel, all in Colombo, were attacked while St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade and Zion Church in Batticaloa were the religious institutions targeted.

RELATED Fire at Bangladesh office tower kills at least 19

There were also attacks reported near the Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia and a house in Mahawila Gardens, Dematagoda.

I can also confirm two other Australian citizens were injured in the attacks. They have received medical treatment for their injuries and are recovering. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who have passed away and the injured. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2019

Gunasekara could not say Monday exactly where all of the deaths occurred.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks as "cowardly.'

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong," he said in a statement Sunday on Twitter. "Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

Word about advance warning of the plot may be a reference to an April 11 memo circulating on social networks that warned of possible attacks.

"Serious action needs to be taken as to why this warning was ignored," Sri Lanka's Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernado tweeted Sunday with copies of the memo.

The New York Police Department increased its presence around places of worship following the attack, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said.

"Houses of worship are sanctuaries for congregants to gather -- without fear," he said on Twitter. "Although there is no known nexus to NYC, NYPD officers will be seen at temples and churches as we remain steadfast in our mission to keep every New Yorker safe."

The United States also issued a travel advisory for Sri Lanka in the wake of the attacks.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka," the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said on its website. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations" as well as other government facilities, airports and places of worship, among other public locations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonia Guterres said he was "outraged by the terror attacks" and called for the perpetrators to be "swiftly brought to justice."

"The Secretary-General reiterates the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Sri Lanka in this difficult moment for the nation," his office said in a statement.

According to 2011 census data, 7.4 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 24.1 million is Christian while 70.2 percent identifies as Buddhist, 12 percent Hindu and 9.7 percent Muslim.

Sri Lanka has seen a decade of minimal violence after the end of its 25-year civil war in 2009, when terrorist bombings were common. More than 100,000 civilians and 50,000 fighters died in the conflict.