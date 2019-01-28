3 dead after rare tornado hits Havana, Cuban leader says

Workers and residents are seen in Havana, Cuba, Sunday after a rare tornado struck. Photo courtesy Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel/Twitter

Workers and residents are seen in Havana, Cuba, Sunday after a rare tornado touched down. Photo courtesy Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel/Twitter

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A tornado struck in Cuba's capital late Sunday, killing at least three people and injuring nearly 200, the country's president said.

The twister hit neighborhoods in Havana and tore off roofs and flipped over cars, while heavy rains flooded streets. Power was cut to part of the city.

"The damage is severe. So far we regret the loss of 3 human lives and treated 172 injured," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted to Twitter.

Cuban meteorologist Armando Caymares told state run media the tornado formed off the coast.

"People heard what sounded like a jet engine and felt changes in environmental pressure," he said.

Tornadoes are rare in Cuba. The largest occurred in 1940 and killed 20 people in Bejucal.

Cuban actor Luis Silva said he was driving with his family when the tornado hit.

"I had to avoid fallen trees, floods, strong winds. Until I was able to get home!" he wrote on an Instagram post. "We had a big scare."

Photos showed toppled power poles and debris in the streets.