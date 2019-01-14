South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meeting with Vietnamese National Assembly Speaker and chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) in December. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Vietnam's first woman to chair her nation's parliament confirmed Monday Hanoi is committed to supporting North Korea's goals, should it choose to pursue the path of economic reform.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who was elected to her position in March 2016, said Vietnam is ready to share information on its historic "Doi Moi" economic reforms and to provide Kim Jong Un with "all accommodations" should Kim agree to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for their second summit in Vietnam, South Korean newspaper Maeil Business reported.

Ngan, who met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in December during a visit to Seoul, had reportedly told Moon Vietnam seeks to host the second U.S.-North Korea summit.

"Vietnam is willing to share an economic solution and know-how with North Korea," Ngan said Monday. "Vietnam wants to contribute to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and to peace."

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported Sunday Vietnam has proposed hosting the summit to the North Koreans. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho met with state leaders in December.

Vietnam's history shares similarities to North Korea. Both countries fought against the United States during the Cold War, but Vietnam later normalized ties with Washington and launched economic reforms.

North Korea's Kim has said economic development is a top priority, but has also stressed the importance of "self-reliance" that does not depend on foreign models of planning.

North Korean media service Ryomyong stated Monday North Korea's agricultural October 7 Research Institute had developed a new bioactive fertilizer, "New Life No. 1."

The new North Korean chemical is a "high-potency active liquid fertilizer" that replenishes nutrients needed for crops and allows farmers to increase yields, according to the article.

In economic reform, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had urged North Korea last year to follow Vietnam's example.