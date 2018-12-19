U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) holds a meeting with South Korea's chief presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Oct. 30, 2018. Photo by Cheong Wa Dae/Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul on Wednesday to coordinate an approach to North Korea in the process to dismantle North Korean nuclear weapons, the U.S. State Department said.

Biegun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon will co-chair a working group meeting to discuss their joint efforts to achieve "final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea and inter-Korean projects.

The United States and South Korea launched a working group on North Korea last month to coordinate strategies for North Korea's denuclearization.

Biegun and South Korean officials will hold meetings to discuss current and upcoming inter-Korean projects, including modernization of North Korean tree nursery, holding a family reunion through video conference, allowing international flights between North and South Korea, among others, Yonhap News reported.

"There will be a close discussion regarding the latest development between the U.S. and North Korea, strategies to deal with North Korean nuclear program, coordination for steps to achieve denuclearization and the peace regime, as well as other inter-Korean projects," said Roh Kyu-deok, a foreign ministry spokesman said at a news briefing Tuesday in Seoul.