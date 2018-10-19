Honduran migrants reached Mexico's southern border on Thursday, as they make their way north to the United States seeking asylum. Photo by Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Honduran migrants have arrived at Mexico's southern border with hopes of reaching the United States, but officials there are warning that they will be arrested and deported.

President Donald Trump has criticized Honduras and other Central America countries for allowing the caravan to move forward, threatening to cut off aid to them while sending U.S. troops to the southern U.S. border.

He also urged Mexico to take action to stop the caravan. CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks with Mexican officials in Mexico City on Friday about the migrants.

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that Mexico's ministries of the interior and foreign affairs issued a joint statement saying the migrants will be arrested if they enter the country.

RELATED ICE relying on jails and prisons to net illegal immigrants

"Every individual that enters the country through illegal means will be arrested and subject to administrative proceedings and, if necessary, will be deported to their country of origin," the joint statement said.

The newspaper reported that more than 3,000 Honduras migrants began the journey last weekend and reached the Migrants House of San Marcos diocese in Tecun Umen, Guatemala, near the southern Mexico border Thursday.

Humanitarian groups have said hundreds more are also traveling through El Salvador on their way to Guatemala.

Some of the migrants have found sleeping accommodations in shelters along the way while accepting food and money from strangers.

"There is a humanitarian crisis going on and we need to call it what it is," Geronimo Gutierrez, Mexico's ambassador to the United States, told CBS News.

Trump, though, said "many criminals" are part of the caravan and warned Mexico against permitting the "onslaught."