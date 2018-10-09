Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Several students were poisoned by a perfume bottle at a college in central Russia.

A student sprayed perfume into a crowd of people Monday, causing headaches and nausea that sent 18 students to the hospital. All were later released.

"Medical evaluation results suggest the students may have felt discomfort due to an allergic reaction," the republic of Tatarstan's Investigative Committee said.

The perfume bottle was purchased at a local store. No toxic substances were found in the air.

The committee opened a criminal case into the manufacture, storage and sale of products that don't meet safety requirements.

While the substance in this case isn't known, British authorities believe Russian intelligence agents used a perfume bottle to spread Novichok, a deadly nerve poison, in the Sergei Skripal poisoning in March in Salisbury.