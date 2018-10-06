Trending Stories

Poll: More Americans now trust politicians than at any time since 2008
Jason Van Dyke guilty of lesser murder charge in Laquan McDonald shooting
Netanyahu grilled for five hours of bribery, corruption charges
Child among three Palestinians killed in Gaza protests
Banksy's painting 'self-destructed' after $1.4M sale

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
More than 50 killed, 100 injured in Congo tanker collision
U.S.-Japan officials to work together on North Korea
Pope Francis authorizes further study of ex-Cardinal McCarrick
Banksy's painting 'self-destructed' after $1.4M sale
 
Back to Article
/