Seoul: U.S., North Korea could discuss dismantling nuclear, missile facilities

This satellite image, dated Aug. 3, 2018, and provided by 38 North shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae satellite launch site, North Korea's main missile engine testing site. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Pyongyang on Sunday, he is likely to discuss permanent dismantlement of missile test and nuclear facilities, according to an official of South Korea's presidential office.

The official expected that the U.S. and North Korea would discuss what Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un pledged to do at the September summit, before making any new pledges for denuclearization.

"There has been little progress made in regard to dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facility and the Dongchang-ri (also known as Tongchang-ri) missile test site. They need to make progress in issues that have been raised by the North first. The denuclearization process will accelerate as corresponding measures are made while trust builds between the U.S. and North Korea," the official was quoted as saying in a Yonhap News report.

North and South Korean leaders said that the North will permanently close its missile test site and dismantle its main nuclear facility if the U.S. takes corresponding measures under a deal struck at the inter-Korean summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jai-in last month.

Pompeo is expected to meet Moon after his visit to Pyongyang on Sunday. He is scheduled to fly to China on Monday next week, according to the report.