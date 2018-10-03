North Korea is calling for unification following the third summit (pictured) between Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R). Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea is promoting national unity in state media and warning against "foreign interference," ahead of a South Korean delegation visit to mark the anniversary of the 2007 Oct. 4 Declaration.

Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun stated Wednesday the way forward is for "our [North and South] people to move toward national independence, national unity."

North Korea is calling for unification through ethnic or national self-reliance.

"Adhering to a position of national independence is the root basis for improving North-South relations in a groundbreaking way," the North Korean newspaper stated.

"At this moment, our people have entered a new historical stage for a national unification movement," the Rodong stated, referring to the Panmunjom Declaration signed in April and the September Pyongyang Joint Declaration.

The North Korean newspaper warned against the interference of foreign powers.

"The issue of national unification is a matter of re-establishing independence of the nation and reasserting the independence of a people divided by foreign powers," the Rodong stated.

The paper also targeted Japan for claims of territorial sovereignty over the Dokdo Islets.

"It is better to abandon the silly ambition to ruin oneself," the Rodong stated, regarding Japanese claims over the South Korea-administered territory.

South Korea and Japan have long-running disputes over historical issues and territory, but the South Korean government is turning toward a "two-track approach" to relations with Tokyo, according to Yonhap.

Moon Chung-in, special adviser to President Moon Jae-in, said the two-track approach would allow the two countries to align and cooperate on security and social issues, while recognizing history will not be solved through policy.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has yet to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week called for a summit with Kim during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.