Attack on Iran military parade kills 24

Iranian soldiers on the ground as a terror attack take place during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southern, Iran, 22 September 2018. Media reported that gunmen have opened fire during an Iranian military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing several people. Photo by EPA-EFE/Alirez Mohammadi

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A shooting described as a terror attack killed at least 24 people at a military parade in southern Iran on Saturday, the country's state-owned news agency said.

At least 53 others were injured in the attack in Ahvaz, news agency IRNA said. Press TV reported four gunmen shot at spectators watching the parade and tried to make their way to a grandstand containing officials.

They were disguised as members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Basij, Gholamreza Shariati, the governor of Khuzestan Province, told Press TV.

Shariati said women and children were among the dead and wounded. No officials were injured.

The death toll is expected to rise. IRNA reported that a "Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group" claimed responsibility.