S. Korea condemns Japan for claiming sovereignty over Dokdo

This file photo shows Marines and Navy special forces joining a military drill on South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo in October 2013. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea denounced on Tuesday Japan's repeated claim to its easternmost islet of Dokdo, stated in Japan's annual defense paper.

Earlier, Japan had approved its 2018 defense paper, in which it claims its sovereignty over the islet of Dokdo, or called Takeshima by Japan.

Japan has made the same claim in its defense white paper since 2005.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it strongly protests against Japan's illegitimate claim to South Korea's inherent territory and calls for an immediate withdrawal of the claim.

The ministry also summoned a Japanese ambassador in Seoul to express its regret to the Japanese government's claim to the islet.

The rocky islet of Dokdo in the East Sea has been a site of geopolitical tension between the two neighboring countries.

While Dokdo has long belonged to South Korea, Japan has claimed it acquired the islet during its colonial rule over South Korea and that it originally controlled it since the 17th century.

South Korea holds regular joint drills by Navy and Marines on the islet two times a year.