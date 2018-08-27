Unified Korean team wins gold in dragon boat race at Asian Games

North Korean members of the unified Korean canoeing team run toward their head coach after the team grabbed its first-ever gold in women's 500-meter dragon boat racing at the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games on Sunday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A unified Korean team has won the first gold medal at Asian Games.

The team of North and South Korean women canoe racers won gold on Sunday in a 500-meter dragon boat racing at Asian Games in Indonesia. The victory follows winning bronze in a 200-meter race a day before, according to Chosun Ilbo.

North and South Korea has organized unified teams in rowing, dragon boat racing and women's basketball for the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, which runs until Sept. 2.

It's the first time that a unified Korean team won a gold medal at a multi-sport event since the two Koreas formed joint teams at international sports competitions in 1991, according to Chosun Ilbo.

Dragon boat racing was first adopted at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou. It takes 12 paddlers, racing in synchronized strokes in a dragon-shaped boat against the backdrop of drum beats.

