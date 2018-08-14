President Donald Trump returns to the White House Monday after a trip to New Jersey and New York, where he signed a defense funding bill for fiscal 2019. In the bill, the Chinese government says, are provisions harmful to Beijing's interests concerning Taiwan. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Chinese military expressed concern Tuesday for the new U.S. defense funding bill signed by President Donald Trump, arguing it harms Beijing's interests and could compromise diplomatic relations.

Trump authorized the $717 billion defense spending law Monday, which is the largest in U.S. history. Chinese officials say it sets "long-term strategic competition with China" as a top priority and includes measures that aid Taiwan.

The bill includes a plan to strengthen Taiwan's defense capabilities and workforce readiness. Chinese officials said it also bars Beijing's military from participating in naval exercises in the region, meddles in internal affairs, aggravates existing conflicts and is full of Cold War mentality.

The bill, signed by Trump at Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, gives an $82 billion funding increase to the Pentagon. Some of the major funding items include a $617 billion budget, $22 billion for nuclear weapons and $69 billion for U.S. military efforts overseas.

Sr. Col. Wu Qian said the U.S. plan aims to benefit Taiwan, despite Washington's recognizing Beijing under the One China policy.

"We resolutely oppose any country having any forms of formal and military exchanges with Taiwan, this stance has been consistent and clear," Wu said.

"We will not allow anyone to split Taiwan from China in any way or at any time."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang urged the United States against implementing the disputed provisions of the law to avoid damaging China-U.S. relations.