Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad treated for breast cancer

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, Syrian officials said.

The malignant tumor was detected early, a post on the Syrian presidency's social media channels said Wednesday.

"Strongly, confidently and faithfully .. From the heart .. The Presidency of the Republic and the Working Group wish Mrs. Asma quick recovery," the post said.

A state-run news agency reported Amsa al-Assad, 42, is being treated at a military hospital in Damascus.

Syria's first lady, a British citizen, was born and raised in London to Syrian parents and worked in investment banking before marrying in 2000. Her last public appearance was in July for a meeting with children of Russian soldiers who died fighting on the behalf of the Syrian government.

She stood by her husband in her role as first lady since the revolutionary wave led to protests against the Assad regime's rule. The civil war, in its eighth year, is believed to have left 500,000 dead and displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 22 million.

