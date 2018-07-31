July 31 (UPI) -- One of Mexico's most active volcanoes, Popocatepetl, sent a plume of ash 6,500 feet into the air Tuesday, with some of it falling into nearby areas.

Director General Dr. Carlos Valdes of the National Center for Disaster Prevention posted video on Twitter of the Popocatepetl volcano sending fragments over 1,300 feet away.

Mexico's National Coordinator of Civil Protection Luis Felipe Puente tweeted that areas impacted by ash fall include Amecameca, Acuautla, Ecatzingo, Ozumba and Tepetlixpa.

Puenta called on the impacted areas to follow recommendations like covering the nose and mouth, avoiding outdoor activities, keeping pets in a covered place and protecting food, Vallarta Daily News reported.

"In addition to the monitoring of Popocatépetl, which is currently a little active, the National Center for Disaster Prevention is today with a group of technicians and researchers at the Tacaná volcano, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala," Valdes added in another Twitter post. "This is an important volcano and has a seismic network."