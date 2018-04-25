Home / Top News / World News

11 dead, nearly 50 injured in fire at Indonesian oil well

By Sara Shayanian  |  April 25, 2018 at 10:51 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 25 (UPI) -- An oil well caught fire Wednesday near Pasir Putih village in Indonesia's Aceh province, killing at least 11 people and injuring nearly 50 others.

The fire is believed to have started when residents tried to retrieve oil and gas from a well drilled on private land around 1:30 a.m. local time.

"There were more than ten people looking for crude oil," the Aceh Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the agency, said they have reason to believe the blaze was "triggered by sparks from a welding pipe."

However, the cause of the fire is still unclear.

Forty-six people were taken to three separate hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

"We have evacuated 11 bodies but search and rescue operations are hampered by the fire, which has yet to be extinguished," the agency said.

Sutopo said the state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina and disaster mitigation agency would help put out the fire.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Smallville' actress accused of sex trafficking freed on $5M bail 'Smallville' actress accused of sex trafficking freed on $5M bail
Dallas police make arrest following shooting of two officers Dallas police make arrest following shooting of two officers
Toronto suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder Toronto suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder
Trump on Iran nuclear revival: 'They're going to have big problems' Trump on Iran nuclear revival: 'They're going to have big problems'
NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors