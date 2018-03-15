Home / Top News / World News

Thousands flee Eastern Ghouta as Syrian army advances

By Daniel Uria  |  March 15, 2018 at 6:17 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of people fled the besieged Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Thursday as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military forces advanced on the area.

More than 12,500 fled the area as regime forces took control of the city of Hamoryah following a night of airstrikes and shelling by regime forces and Russian allies, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The sudden migration was the largest mass displacement in Eastern Ghouta since regime forces and their allies first began their siege on the rebel-held area in 2013.

The United Nations children's agency said it assisted families and children at three shelters in the suburbs of Syria's capital city Damascus.

Faylaq al Rahman, one of Eastern Ghouta's major rebel groups, withdrew from Hamoryah as the Syrian military approached.

On Saturday, Syrian forces captured Douma, the largest town in Eastern Ghouta.

The enclave, which his home to 400,000 people, has been divided into three parts: Douma and its surroundings, Harasta in the west, and the rest of the towns further south.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jury awards $33.5M to family of unarmed man shot by police Jury awards $33.5M to family of unarmed man shot by police
After study, WHO to examine plastic particles in drinking water After study, WHO to examine plastic particles in drinking water
Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University
Lawsuit filed against Calif. fertility clinic over destroyed eggs Lawsuit filed against Calif. fertility clinic over destroyed eggs
Toys 'R' Us 'profoundly sad' to liquidate all U.S. stores Toys 'R' Us 'profoundly sad' to liquidate all U.S. stores