U.S. News
April 11, 2024 / 2:45 PM / Updated at 2:47 PM

Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role

By Ehren Wynder
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The prime minister urged the United States to remember its global role during "unprecedented" challenges of Chinese military action. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
April 11 (UPI) -- Japanese Primer Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the United States to uphold its role as a world leader during an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

Kishida recalled the theme of the 1964 World's Fair, "peace through understanding," while telling congressional leaders, "We also know peace requires more than understanding. It requires resolve."

"You believed that freedom is the oxygen of humanity," he said. "The world needs the United States to continue playing this pivotal role in the affairs of nations.

"And yet, as we meet here today, I detect an undercurrent of self-doubt among some Americans about what your role in the world should be."

Kishida said the international order the United States built now is facing new challenges in the modern era such as threats to democracy, climate change, natural disasters, poverty and displacement.

Japan, specifically, faces an "unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge" from China, Kishida said, noting North Korea's support of Russia's "brutal war of aggression" against Ukraine.

"As I often say, Ukraine of today may be East Asia of tomorrow," he said.

The Japanese government has drawn a direct line between supporting Ukraine and defending Taiwan from aggression against China.

The prime minister's speech evoked a rare bipartisan agreement that China is a prominent threat to the United States-led international order, but his appeal was directed to a minority of House GOP leaders who have blocked efforts to send additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"I want to address those Americans who feel the loneliness and exhaustion of being the country that has upheld the international order almost single-handedly," Kishida said. "I am here to say that Japan is already standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States. You are not alone. We are with you."

Kishida is the second Japanese prime minister to formally deliver remarks to Congress. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first in 2015, and Kishida was present as foreign minister in Abe's cabinet.

"I was deeply struck to witness the bond between our two countries," Kishida said of his first visit to Congress.

The United States is Japan's only mutual-defense treaty ally, meaning American military forces are the country's only defense against China and North Korea.

Japan, however, has begun investing more in its own military. President Joe Biden has approved of the efforts, and his administration is elevating the island nation as a priority partner in ensuring Indo-Pacific peace.

"We first became a regional partner of the United States, and now we have become your global partner," Kishida said. "Never has our relationship been so close, our vision and approach so united."

Biden and Kishida on Wednesday announced a package of agreements between the United States and Japan, which include a new military cooperative network and a shared project to put a Japanese astronaut on the moon.

The White House hosted Kishida for a state dinner that evening, during which the two leaders toasted to a continued strong alliance.

Biden on Thursday is hosting the first-ever trilateral summit with Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The three leaders are expected to discuss maritime security, emerging technologies an the United States' "ironclad" commitment to the two Asian countries.

