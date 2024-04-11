Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2024 / 9:35 AM

President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders

By Doug Cunningham
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., seen here visiting the White House in 2023, will join U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral meeting Thursday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 3 | Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., seen here visiting the White House in 2023, will join U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral meeting Thursday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday will host the first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific.

The summit is a strong message of unity as China grows more aggressive in asserting power in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

According to senior administration officials during a White House briefing, the three leaders will also cover areas ranging from energy security to infrastructure to critical and emerging technlogies to maritime security.

Biden will reinforce "ironclad" U.S. alliance defense commitments to both Japan and the Phillipines during the summit.

Related

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also assured the Philippines in March of that ironclad commitment.

That prompted a response from China that said the United States is not a party to the conflict in the South China Sea and has no right "to interfere in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines."

Advertisement

Senior administration officials said the trilateral summit is part of Biden's prioritization of reinvigorating the U.S. network of alliances and partnerships around the world.

The summit bolsters what National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called an "overlapping latticework" of mutually reinforcing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

The White House made it quite clear that the U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty applies to the South China Sea and includes the Philippines' coast guard and other vessels there.

Nick Szechenyi, of Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told The Hill that the trilateral summit "is meant to initiate sort of a new chapter" between the three countries, with a focus on maritime security "to demonstrate to China that the U.S. and its allies will continue to resist attempts at coercion."

In addition to security guarantees and military cooperation, the summit also will deal with important new infrastructure projects known as the PGI Luzon corridor.

According to the State Department, PGI corridors focus on geographically connected areas with integrated investments "in transportation, clean energy supply chains information and communications technology, agricultural systems, or health and health security leverage broader and more transformative effects, with the aim of significantly boosting economic development opportunities."

Advertisement

The first-ever PGI corridor in the Indo-Pacific will connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manilla and Batangas in the Philippines to accelerate coordinated investments in ports, rail, clean energy, semiconductors, and supply chains.

Defense and security ties continue to serve as the cornerstone of the alliance with Japan and the Philippines, senior administration officials said.

They said the trilateral summit is a clear demonstration of support and a message that the United States and Japan stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the Philippines.

That support includes four new sites under the Enhanced Cooperation Defense Agreement providing an additional $100 million in foreign military financing for the Philippines.

In addition to the trilateral defense cooperation, Japan, Australia and the United States are working on a coordinated network of radars and sensors to better integrate ballistic and air defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.

Marcos is also coming under pressure from what senior administration officials called China's aggressive tactics in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The United States, Japan and the Philippines continue to closely coordinate what senior administration officials called the question of "China's so-called gray zone tactics, its coercive tactics, and what the implications of those might be."

Latest Headlines

Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
World News // 1 hour ago
Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
April 11 (UPI) -- Wealthy real estate entrepreneur Truong My Lan was sentenced to death in a wide-ranging bank fraud case that some have called the most spectacular trial in the history of Vietnam.
Russian missile, drone strike destroys Kyiv's largest power plant, damages two others
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian missile, drone strike destroys Kyiv's largest power plant, damages two others
April 11 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed mass aerial strikes against energy targets across Ukraine overnight knocking out one of the main power stations supplying Kyiv and damaging power infrastructure from Lviv and Odessa to Kharkiv.
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
April 11 (UPI) -- A representative for Reporters Without Borders has been denied entry to Hong Kong, according to the international freedom of information advocacy nonprofit.
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean voters delivered a rebuke to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party in midterm parliamentary elections, official results confirmed Thursday, lifting the Democratic Party to a landslide.
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
World News // 16 hours ago
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
April 10 (UPI) -- The French government on Wednesday introduced an end-of-life care bill as an option for mentally competent and terminally ill adults.
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
World News // 17 hours ago
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr amid Israel's war with Hamas that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
World News // 21 hours ago
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
April 10 (UPI) -- The third-longest river in Europe has burst from its banks joining others as floods have swept across parts of Russia and Kazakstan with more flooding on the way, according to multiple reports.
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
World News // 22 hours ago
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
April 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court Wednesday lifted sanctions on Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. They were removed from the EU sanctions list.
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
World News // 23 hours ago
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
April 10 (UPI) -- A re-trial on Wednesday got underway in Italy against Amanda Knox over a conviction of slander she received after she had wrongly accused a bar owner of the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher.
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
World News // 1 day ago
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
April 10 (UPI) -- Israel warned Wednesday if Iran directly attacks Israel in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Syria, Israel will strike directly at Iranian territory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement