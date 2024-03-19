Trending
World News
March 19, 2024 / 11:02 AM

Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila

By Clyde Hughes
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Manila on Tuesday to reinforce the United States' "ironclad" security relationship with the Philippines. File Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
March 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Philippines officials of U.S. support and its strong ties and the island nation continues to feel pressure from China.

Blinken visited Manila on Tuesday as he declared the United States has "an ironclad commitment" to the U.S.-Philippine Alliance as tensions increase between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.

"The alliance has never been stronger," Blinken said in front of reporters while visiting Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo. "We have a shared concern about [China's] actions to threaten our common vision for a free, open Indo-Pacific."

Manila Bay spills into the South China Sea, where China has been increasingly trying to assert control of its waterways, affecting the Philippines and several other countries in the region.

"These waterways are critical to the Philippines, to its security, to its economy," Blinken said.

"They're also critical to the interests of the region, the United States and the world."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded to Bliken's comments in a press conference Tuesday saying the United States is "not a party" to the conflict in the South China Sea and "has no right to interfere in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines.

"The military cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines should not undermine China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, nor should it be sued to support the illegal claims of the Philippines," he said. "China will continue to take necessary steps to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea."

During his visit, Blinken met with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., as they praised the signing of a civil nuclear cooperation "123" agreement and other initiatives in the works to support shared priorities between the nations including clean energy, infrastructure, digital economy and semiconductors.

The meeting comes as Marcos has sought to reverse the policy of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who had pushed away the United States in favor of closer ties to China.

Manolo said the Philippines and the United States both were "committed to elevating" their ties.

"I think our relationship with the United States has never been higher, greater," he said.

United States and Philippines officials will also get a chance to discuss trade and other matters during the visit."

On Monday, President Joe Biden said he will host Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 11. The White House said the trilateral meeting will discuss mutual interests and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines and the United States and Japan," the White House said.

