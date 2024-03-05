Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2024 / 4:38 AM

North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise

By Thomas Maresca
Apache choppers take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday as the Freedom Shield joint military exercise kicked off. North Korea on Tuesday warned of a "dear price" over the exercise. Photo by Yonhap
Apache choppers take off at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday as the Freedom Shield joint military exercise kicked off. North Korea on Tuesday warned of a "dear price" over the exercise. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Tuesday that the United States and South Korea will be "made to pay a dear price" for holding their annual Freedom Shield large-scale joint military exercise.

An unnamed spokesperson for the North's Ministry of National Defense condemned the "provocative" 11-day exercise, which kicked off on Monday with ramped-up field training drills and a focus on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North.

Advertisement

The ministry "strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the U.S. and [South Korea] for getting more undisguised in their military threat to a sovereign state and attempt for invading it," the statement, carried in state-run Korean Central News Agency, said.

The North Korean military will "continue to watch the adventurist acts of the enemies and conduct responsible military activities to strongly control the unstable security environment on the Korean peninsula," the spokesperson said.

Related

North Korea regularly condemns the allies' joint exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has used the drills in the past as a pretext for its own missile tests. Freedom Shield is the first joint exercise since the North scrapped a 2018 inter-Korean military accord meant to reduce tensions along the border, raising additional concerns over a provocative response from Pyongyang.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, South Korea's Defense Ministry responded to the statement, calling Freedom Shield "a defensive military exercise conducted regularly every year to prepare for North Korea's provocations and aggression."

"Our military is thoroughly prepared for North Korea's provocations," a spokesman for the ministry said in a message to reporters. "If North Korea makes a direct provocation under the pretext of joint exercises, we will respond overwhelmingly."

The joint drills come as tensions remain at the highest point in years on the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has conducted a flurry of weapons tests this year and has ramped up its bellicose rhetoric toward South Korea, labeling Seoul its "principal enemy" last month.

The United States and South Korea, meanwhile, have increased their military cooperation with expanded drills and the deployment of U.S. assets such as aircraft carriers, a B-52 nuclear bomber and a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to the Korean Peninsula in recent months.

In addition to U.S. and South Korean forces, personnel from 11 other member countries of the United Nations Command are joining the exercise. Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand will take part in different capacities.

Latest Headlines

St. Vincent to deport three men of killing two Americans
World News // 3 hours ago
St. Vincent to deport three men of killing two Americans
March 5 (UPI) -- Three escaped inmates Grenada suspected of killing two Americans earlier this month in St. Vincent have been ordered removed to their native country, the court said.
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
World News // 4 hours ago
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
March 4 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dethroned Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Tesla stock tumbled more than 7% on Monday.
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 20 hours ago
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
March 4 (UPI) -- France became the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right after French lawmakers adopted the bill by 780 votes for and 72 against, a move inspired by the U.S. reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
March 4 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index breached 40,000 for the first time Monday, closing at a record-high 40,109.23 after reaching a high of 40,314.64 during trading.
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
World News // 18 hours ago
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
March 4 (UPI) -- The European Union fined Apple at least $1.95 billion on Monday for exploiting its market position to illegally block music subscription providers directing App Store users toward cheaper prices elsewhere.
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- Germany leveled allegations at Russia of engaging in "information warfare" to sow division in the country after Russian media published a recording of four top military officers discussing arms for Ukraine.
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
March 4 (UPI) -- The government of Haiti has declared a 72-hour state of emergency following a weekend of violence that included violent gangs attacking two prisons, facilitating the escape of nearly 3,600 inmates.
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off an 11-day joint military exercise Monday, defense officials said, including ramped-up field training drills and a focus on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North.
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
March 3 (UPI) -- Hamas accused Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck on Sunday as the humanitarian crisis from the war in Gaza continues to grow.
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
World News // 2 days ago
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
March 2 (UPI) -- Members of the World Trade Organization wrapped up the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi Saturday with a consensus to extend a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for two years and little else.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement