Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 3:02 AM

North Korea ends pact with South, will restore 'all military measures' at border

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea said Thursday that it was withdrawing from an inter-Korean pact that limited military activities in the border area. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea said Thursday that it was withdrawing from an inter-Korean pact that limited military activities in the border area. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea said Thursday that it was completely withdrawing from an inter-Korean agreement and would restore "all military measures" in the border area one day after Seoul scrapped part of the deal in response to Pyongyang's satellite launch.

The North will "never be bound" by the 2018 Comprehensive Military Agreement, its Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

The pact was signed during a period of detente under the previous administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. It aimed at lowering tensions between the two Koreas by establishing a no-fly zone and prohibiting military drills near the border, among other provisions.

"We will immediately restore all military measures that have been halted according to the [N]orth-[S]outh military agreement," the statement said.

Related

The North will "deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line," the ministry added.

The move came in response to South Korea's partial suspension of the agreement after the North launched a military spy satellite into orbit late Tuesday night. The South restored aerial surveillance and reconnaissance activities in the border area between the two Koreas on Wednesday afternoon, a military spokesperson confirmed at a press briefing.

Advertisement

Adding to the rising tension in the region, North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea late Wednesday night. However, the launch appeared to fail, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters.

In its statement, North Korea justified the satellite launch as part of its right to self-defense and called the South's partial suspension of the military agreement a "vivid expression of their hostility."

"Those of the 'ROK' will be held wholly accountable in case an irretrievable clash breaks out between the [N]orth and the [S]outh," the statement said, using the official acronym for South Korea.

The launch marked the North's third attempt this year at placing a satellite into orbit and came amid growing international concern over Pyongyang's military relationship with Russia.

Washington and Seoul say that Pyongyang is shipping artillery and equipment to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while the North is believed to be receiving advanced technology for its space and missile programs in return.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that the satellite appeared to successfully enter into orbit, but it remains unclear whether its surveillance capabilities are operational.

"Determining whether the satellite is working normally will take time as additional analysis is required under coordination between South Korea and the United States and relevant agencies," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The cease fire and hostage release has been delayed until at least Friday, Israel's National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said.
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel said its troops continued to battle Hamas in northern Gaza overnight, uncovering and destroying many more tunnels ahead of a four-day truce agreed to on Wednesday coming into effect.
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges $8.7M to fight anti-Semitism in U.K.
World News // 13 hours ago
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges $8.7M to fight anti-Semitism in U.K.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has pledged $8.7 million for programs combatting anti-Semitism over the next three years.
Pope Francis says Israeli-Hamas war has escalated to 'terrorism'
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis says Israeli-Hamas war has escalated to 'terrorism'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called the war between Israel and Hamas "terrorism" as he appealed for prayers for the victims of the conflict as well as Ukraine on Wednesday.
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
World News // 17 hours ago
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency crews trying to reach trapped workers in a collapsed transportation tunnel in the Himalayas said they have passed the halfway point to finding them, Indian officials said on Wednesday.
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. fires on key Iranian-backed sites in Syria
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. forces struck a pair of key sites in Iraq commonly used by Iranian-backed forces in Syria on Wednesday.
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
World News // 18 hours ago
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Beijing has destroyed, closed or destroyed at least 1,300 mosques in the country's Ningxia and Gansu provinces as part of its drive to "Sinicize" religion, according to  Human Rights&nb
AI model estimates state of economy in North Korea, other countries
World News // 18 hours ago
AI model estimates state of economy in North Korea, other countries
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An international team of scientists has succeeded in using an artificial intelligence model to estimate socioeconomic situations of difficult-to-visit, information-scarce countries such as North Korea.
EU agrees to continue aid to Palestinians after 'careful' review of funds
World News // 19 hours ago
EU agrees to continue aid to Palestinians after 'careful' review of funds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The EU said it will keep aid flowing to Palestinians in Gaza after a review by the European Commission confirmed the funds were not being funneled to Hamas to launch further attacks against Israel amid the ongoing war.
60 years ago, JFK assassination brought world to standstill
World News // 21 hours ago
60 years ago, JFK assassination brought world to standstill
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, evoked strong reactions throughout the world. The lights of Broadway dimmed. Football games were canceled. TV networks halted commercial programming.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 in critical condition
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
New Mexico Air Force Base issues 'all clear' after active shooter lock down
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement