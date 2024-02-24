Advertisement
World News
Feb. 24, 2024 / 5:46 PM

Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace

By Thomas Maresca
The South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance across the river from North Korea on Saturday night to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 9 | The South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance across the river from North Korea on Saturday night to celebrate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

GIMPO, South Korea, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On a snowy Saturday night, the South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance for two audiences: local residents and -- perhaps -- their North Korean neighbors across a narrow river.

The event celebrated the first full moon of the Lunar New Year at Aegibong Peace Ecopark, an exhibition hall and observatory on the Jogang River that offers an unparalleled view of small North Korean villages, farms and military posts less than a mile away.

Advertisement

"We would like to send a message of peace to North Korea," Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo told UPI before the show began. "When the lights go up, we hope they can see it."

As darkness fell Saturday, an enormous LED full moon installation and laser lights illuminated the night sky -- the first time such a display has been held in a border area, according to organizers.

Related

The program also included music, dance and the ceremonial decoration of a tree with messages of hope and peace.

The good wishes come at a time when inter-Korean relations are at their lowest point in years, however, amid a steady stream of weapons tests from the North and a hardened military stance from the South.

Advertisement

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proclaimed South Korea the "principal enemy" and publicly rejected a longstanding official policy goal of peaceful reunification. Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament also ditched its laws on economic cooperation with the South earlier this month.

Gimpo, a satellite city west of Seoul, opened Aegibong Peace Ecopark in 2021, replacing an observatory that had been left abandoned for several years.

The site is one of several areas along the DMZ designated for "peace tourism," a project that began during a period of inter-Korean rapprochement in 2019 but has faced hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising hostilities.

Aegibong has welcomed around 250,000 visitors since its reopening, according to Gimpo officials, and has hosted other nighttime events such as a Christmas tree lighting in December.

Saturday's festivities were also meant to send a reassuring message to South Korean and international visitors, the mayor said.

"People might imagine that this place is dangerous because it's located close to North Korea," Kim said. "But actually it is peaceful and safe for everyone."

Along with the positive vibes, the signs of a country still technically at war with North Korea are unmistakable. Barbed wire fences and military checkpoints line the roads leading up to the park, which remains home to a regiment of South Korean marines.

Advertisement

"We will constantly send peaceful messages to North Korea," Kim said. "But we also would like to say we have enough power to be dangerous."

Latest Headlines

Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
World News // 2 hours ago
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been released to his family, his spokesperson said Saturday, but it remained unclear if officials will allow a funeral.
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
World News // 4 hours ago
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair.
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
World News // 7 hours ago
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
World News // 1 day ago
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
World News // 1 day ago
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and eight injured after fire swept through a high-rise apartment complex overnight in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia.
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
World News // 1 day ago
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Bomb disposal crews are preparing to remove a WWII era bomb that was discovered in Plymouth, Britain.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu presented a post-Gaza War plan on Thursday night that allows the Stripe to be run by "local officials" and leaves the Israeli Defense Force in place to prevent the resurgence of Hamas.
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Calgary-based Lynx Air announced it would cease flight operations as of Monday.
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission will soon begin sending more than $100 billion worth of currently-blocked currency to Poland after resolving issues related to the rule of law, the EU executive branch confirmed on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
NRA, ex-chief Wayne LaPierre, other executives found liable in New York civil corruption case
NRA, ex-chief Wayne LaPierre, other executives found liable in New York civil corruption case
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement