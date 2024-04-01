Trending
April 1, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago

By Simon Druker
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago (pictured) late Sunday night because of a cracked windshield, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
April 1 (UPI) -- A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago late Sunday night because of a cracked windshield, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

United flight 262 was forced to land in Chicago, touching down around 11:30 p.m. CDT Sunday after reporting the cracked windshield after leaving Denver International Airport headed to London, the FAA said in a statement Monday.

Investigators did not identify what led to the cracked windshield, forcing the plane to land after flying for a little over two hours.

The FAA said it will be the agency in charge of the investigation but referred questions to Chicago-based United Airlines.

This is the latest incident involving a Boeing commercial airliner flown by United.

On Thursday, a Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines had to make an emergency stop in Denver on the way to Paris. The crew reported an engine problem after leaving San Francisco, landing safely in Denver four hours later.

A day later, another United Airlines 787 suffered "severe turbulence" while attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Seven passengers were ultimately hospitalized after pilots made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in Orange County, N.Y., on Friday.

Earlier in March, airline officials discovered a missing external panel on the underside of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 after the jet landed at its destination in Oregon after leaving San Francisco. None of the 139 passengers and six crew members were injured.

Sunday's United Airlines flight was the first of two unrelated incidents at O'Hare overnight.

An Airbus jet operated by Denver-based Frontier Airlines had to be evacuated on the tarmac early Monday morning after reports of smoke in the cockpit, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said 15 people were suffering from minor smoke inhalation but there were no hospitalizations.

The incident aboard the Airbus A321 occurred around 2:23 a.m. CDT Monday. The plane had been scheduled to fly an approximate four-hour flight to Phoenix.

