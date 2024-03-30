Advertisement
March 30, 2024 / 5:49 PM

7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.

By Mike Heuer
Seven people were hospitalized for observation Friday after a United Airlines flight encountered what was described as severe turbulence while preparing to land in Newark, local officials said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Seven people were hospitalized for observation Friday after a United Airlines flight encountered what was described as severe turbulence while preparing to land in Newark, local officials said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Seven airline passengers were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight encountered "severe turbulence" while attempting to land in Newark's Liberty International Airport on Friday, local officials said.

New Windsor, N.Y., EMS Chief Michael Bigg said in a statement to media outlets that the seven passengers were transported to New York hospitals after the 787-10 airliner made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in Orange County, N.Y.

Bigg said the flight crew told first responders they had encountered "severe turbulence" during an aborted landing attempt at Newark Liberty International Airport. Some 319 people were on board the plane, he said.

"We evaluated about 30 people, and we transported seven to the local hospital just for observation, no serious injuries or ailments," Bigg added. "Most people just wanted to get checked out at the local emergency room."

The Federal Aviation Administration told USA Today United Airlines Flight 85 "landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport around 6:45 p.m. local time on Friday, March 29, after the crew reported a passenger medical emergency."

The flight departed from Tel Aviv in Israel and was en route to Newark, the FAA said, adding it has launched an investigation into the incident.

United Airlines would only confirm that one passenger "deplaned due to a medical incident" and "a few" other passengers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness.

After the landing at Stewart International, the injured passengers obtained medical care, the aircraft refueled and ultimately completed its flight to Newark.

The United Airlines pilots initially tried to land at about 5:35 p.m. EDT, and the landing approach appeared normal as the aircraft descended to less than 3,000 feet.

The airliner was about 350 feet above the ground when the pilots aborted the landing attempt, climbed to 4,200 feet and proceeded to the New York airport. It landed at about 6 p.m., according to Flightradar24.com data monitored by Simple Flying.

The airliner remained at the New York airport for about two hours before departing at 8:16 and landing in New Jersey 18 minutes later.

The incident was the second for United Airlines in about a day after one of its flights developed engine trouble after departing San Francisco and heading to Paris Thursday. The aircraft was diverted to Denver.

United Airlines has had several recent incidents that have the FAA closely monitoring its operations to ensure the airline is fully complying with safety regulations.

