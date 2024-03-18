Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2024 / 11:35 AM

United Airlines CEO attempts to reassure customers about safety

By Simon Druker
The CEO of United Airlines on Monday attempted to reassure members of the flying public after the carrier was involved in multiple highly publicized safety incidents earlier this month. File Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board
1 of 3 | The CEO of United Airlines on Monday attempted to reassure members of the flying public after the carrier was involved in multiple highly publicized safety incidents earlier this month. File Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board

March 18 (UPI) -- The CEO of United Airlines on Monday attempted to reassure members of the flying public after the carrier was involved in multiple, highly publicized safety incidents earlier this month.

"Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do," CEO Scott Kirby wrote in an email to customers.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety."

Kirby's email comes after pilots on one of the airline's flights earlier this week discovered a missing external panel on the underside of their Boeing 737-800 after landing in Oregon on a flight from San Francisco with 139 passengers and six crew members aboard.

Related

Pilots found the missing external panel during a routine post-flight inspection.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate after a wheel fell earlier this month from a United Airlines 777 departing from San Francisco headed to Osaka, Japan.

A Boeing 737 MAX jet also rolled off the runway onto the grass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on March 8.

Advertisement

Kirby on Monday said the incidents were "all unrelated" as he assured the public the third-largest airline in the United States is taking the issues seriously. He also urged employees to come forward if they see something or have safety concerns.

"Our team is reviewing the details of each case to understand what happened and using those insights to inform our safety training and procedures across all employee groups," Kirby said in the email.

"You can be confident that every time a United plane pulls away from the gate, everyone on our team is working together to keep you safe on your trip."

The FAA at the end of February ordered Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with systemic quality-control issues to meet non-negotiable safety standards.

This comes after a string of safety issues plagued Boeing aircraft, above and beyond those operated by United.

In January, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered an immediate massive decompression when a "door plug" fell out, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing in Portland, Ore., shortly after takeoff.

Latest Headlines

Volkswagon workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Volkswagon workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
March 18 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee-based Volkswagen plant on Monday took the needed steps to join the United Auto Workers union in what is the last global VW auto plant to form a union, the union said.
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on social media moderation on Monday and if the federal government should have any power in swaying the platforms in taking down what it believes is false or misleading content.
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
March 18 (UPI) -- TikTok users who rely on the video platform to showcase their art, promote their brand, connect with other people and even earn a living are asking Congress to find another way to address data security issues.
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
March 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been unable to find the funds to pay the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him, his attorneys said in a court filing Monday.
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in U.S. capital ahead of festival
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in U.S. capital ahead of festival
March 18 (UPI) -- The National Park Service gleefully said Monday that the generations-old cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C. have now peaked and bloomed in what NPS called "a splendid spring spectacle."
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
March 18 (UPI) -- The fabric and craft company JOANN announced Monday that it was declaring bankruptcy and taking in an infusion of new money to restructure and continue operating normally.
First charter flight from Haiti brings U.S. residents to Miami
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First charter flight from Haiti brings U.S. residents to Miami
March 18 (UPI) -- Passengers from the first charter flight to leave Haiti in about two weeks landed at the Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
1 killed, 2 wounded in Jacksonville Beach shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 killed, 2 wounded in Jacksonville Beach shooting
March 18 (UPI) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in the bar district of Florida's Jacksonville Beach on Sunday night, according to authorities who were searching for multiple suspects.
2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
March 17 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed two people and left five others wounded Sunday in a historic Washington, D.C., neighborhood, officials said.
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
March 17 (UPI) -- A man suspected of killing a New Mexico state trooper and a South Carolina paramedic was taken into custody Sunday after a shooting that involved police, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement