A Boeing 777, like this one, heading to Los Angeles international Airport made an emergency landing there after the crew aboard reported a mechanical issue Wednesday evening. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A Boeing 777 heading to Los Angeles international Airport made an emergency landing there after the crew aboard the American Airlines flight reported a mechanical issue Wednesday evening. Although several reports mentioned a "blown tire" on the aircraft, a company spokesperson said that "the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue prior to landing," according to USA Today. Advertisement

American Airlines Flight 345, which departed from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, set down at LAX just before 9 p.m. local time No one was injured.

The incident highlights a week filled with mishaps for Boeing and United Airlines.

On Tuesday, a United Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from San Francisco International Airport had to make an emergency landing at LAX after losing a tire. A week earlier, an American Airlines flight out of San Francisco made an emergency landing at LAX because of problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

On Tuesday, a United Airlines flight aboard a Boeing 777-300 was redirected after taking off from Australia. Over the weekend, on Sunday, more than 50 people were hurt when a LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner traveling from Sydney to Auckland experienced a "mid-air" drop.

Advertisement

Air Current reported Wednesday that the movement of a flight deck seat was the focus the resulting probe, adding the investigation into that case is being led by Chile's aviation regulator.