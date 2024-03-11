Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2024 / 1:14 PM

50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane

By Clyde Hughes
50 people were hurt when a LATAM flight experienced a "technical problem." File Photo by Jason Szenes /EPA
50 people were hurt when a LATAM flight experienced a "technical problem." File Photo by Jason Szenes /EPA

March 11 (UPI) -- About 50 people were injured when a Boeing passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines flying from Australia to New Zealand experienced a "technical problem" Monday, sending unsecured passengers and crew slamming into the ceiling before landing safely.

Witnesses said people "flew through the cabin" of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner traveling from Sydney to Auckland at 4:26 p.m. local time in what felt like a "mid-air" drop for the aircraft.

Advertisement

Passengers and crew members were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after they arrived in Auckland.

St. John's ambulance service said it treated 50 patients, while 10 patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital with one appearing to be "in a serious condition." One young victim was taken to Starship Children's Hospital.

Related

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that three cabin crew members were among those taken to Middlemore hospital.

"LATAM deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards," the carrier said in a statement.

LATAM added that a new flight was scheduled for 8 p.m. local time from Auckland to Chile while offering affected passengers food and accommodation services.

Advertisement

Boeing said it was beginning an investigation into the incident.

"We are working to gather information about the flight and will provide any support needed by our customers," Boeing said, according to ABC News.

The incident comes as Boeing is facing pressure from regulators and lawmakers to explain safety concerns after a door plug blew off a Boeing737 Max jet mid-flight with a passenger on Jan. 5. No one was hurt in the incident but it raised concerns about Boeing's safety practices.

Latest Headlines

Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
World News // 21 minutes ago
Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said Monday that five bodies of six missing skiers have been found with one individual still missing and a search underway.
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
March 11 (UPI) -- A U.S Army logistics support vessel is en route from the United States to Gaza to begin construction of a cargo terminal on the coast of Gaza to bring in badly needed aid to the war-stricken Palestinian enclave.
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
March 11 (UPI) -- Strong capital investment helped the Japanese economy grow by 0.4% in the October-December period compared with the same period the previous year, revised government figures out Monday show.
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
World News // 22 hours ago
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
March 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian title.
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
World News // 1 day ago
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
March 10 (UPI) -- Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, said Saturday that citizens will leave the country if they are forced to be drafted -- drawing the ire of lawmakers.
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
March 10 (UPI) -- The Vatican has responded after politicians and religious leaders reacted with incredulity after Pope Francis indicated during an interview with a Swiss broadcaster that Ukraine should surrender to Russia to end the war.
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
World News // 1 day ago
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
March 9 (UPI) -- Caribbean leaders plan to meet Monday in Jamaica to discuss a solution to the political violence in Haiti.
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
World News // 1 day ago
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
March 9 (UPI) -- Voters on Saturday rejected two amendments to Ireland's constitution that aimed to give more inclusive language around family and caregivers.
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
March 9 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces hit a large residential tower in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday, causing major damage to the 14-story building.
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
World News // 2 days ago
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
March 9 (UPI) -- Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed on Saturday to have attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea as their assaults against maritime traffic escalated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
Backcountry skier dies in New Hampshire fall
Backcountry skier dies in New Hampshire fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement