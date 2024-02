Travelers bound for Spain were shuttled to Boston after a crack in the windshield was discovered on an American Airlines' plane. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Travelers bound for Spain were shuttled to Boston after a crack in the windshield was discovered on an American Airlines' plane. American Airlines Flight 94 was about 250 miles off the coast of Massachusetts on Wednesday night when it was turned around to Logan Airport in Boston due to a "maintenance issue." Advertisement

The plane took off from New York's JFK Airport and was headed to Madrid, Spain, when crews discovered the crack on the Boeing 777 aircraft.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the flight landed safely at 10:14 p.m. at Logan Airport, was de-boarded and taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team.

No one was hurt.

Passengers spent the night in Boston and are scheduled to leave for Spain on Thursday afternoon.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," American Airlines said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

American-based airlines have faced increased scrutiny after a series of high profile incidents over the last 12 months.

In January, an Alaska Airlines flight lost a door plug mid-flight. Earlier in February, a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston had to make an emergency landing in Denver due to a damaged wing.

