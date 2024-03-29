Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2024 / 1:48 PM

United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver

By Ehren Wynder

March 29 (UPI) -- Passengers traveling on a Boeing jet from San Francisco to Paris made an emergency stop in Denver Thursday after the crew reported an engine problem.

United Airlines told media outlets that United Flight 990 landed safely in Denver after the plane experienced an issue with one engine.

Advertisement

Emergency services were on standby when the plane landed but were not needed, United said.

The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members. Customers deplaned normally in Denver, and the Paris flight was canceled.

Related

United said Friday it is working to give customers new flight options.

The incident is just the latest in a series of issues United has had with its Boeing jets.

Earlier this month, a United Airlines flight aboard a Boeing 777-300 out of San Francisco made an emergency stop at LAX after it lost a tire. And another United flight aboard a Boeing 777-300 taking off from Sydney Australia had to turn around mid-flight due to a hydraulic leak.

American Airlines also has had a troubled relationship with Boeing jets, with one flight out of Dallas making an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a mechanical issue. Another flight out of San Francisco also made an emergency stop at LAX due to a hydraulics issue.

Advertisement

More than 50 people were hurt, and 12 people were hospitalized after a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner traveling from Sydney to Auckland suddenly dropped about 300 feet in midair.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has announced he will step down amid the ongoing scandal. Boeing said he will stay on until the end of this year to "complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future."

Scrutiny over the company's jets began in January when a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX. The incident sparked a far-reaching investigation, which unveiled multiple safety and inspection issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration has uncovered 33 audit failures and 97 incidences of noncompliance while investigating Boeing and components supplier Spirit. The administration in February gave Boeing 90 days to come up with improved quality control procedures.

Latest Headlines

Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that diplomats are continuing to work on gaining freedom for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on the first anniversary of his arrest by Russian authorities.
Judge grants N.J. Rep. Andy Kim injunction tossing state 'county line' ballot design
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Judge grants N.J. Rep. Andy Kim injunction tossing state 'county line' ballot design
March 29 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Zahid Quraishi Friday eliminated a New Jersey ballot design that gave party-backed candidates an advantage in the June primary.
Democratic senators raise concerns over ICE solitary confinement
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Democratic senators raise concerns over ICE solitary confinement
March 29 (UPI) -- Twelve senators signed a letter Friday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing concern over alleged solitary confinement policy violations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
March 29 (UPI) -- Inflation and immigration are among the top issues at the front of American's minds going into the 2024 presidential election, according to Gallup.
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
March 29 (UPI) -- A California hospice owner and his biller were sentenced to jail time for bilking Medicare out of more than $9 million in false and fraudulent claims for hospice services.
Georgia ACLU threatens lawsuit over state's proposed election law
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Georgia ACLU threatens lawsuit over state's proposed election law
March 29 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia Friday said a new voting bill passed by the state legislature violates the National Voter Registration Act. The ACLU threatened to sue if Gov. Brian Kemp signs it into law.
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
March 29 (UPI) -- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach led a coalition of 10 other states on Thursday in suing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness efforts, charging that President Joe Biden is trying to circumvent Co
Guatemala migrant woman dies after 30-foot fall from California border fence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Guatemala migrant woman dies after 30-foot fall from California border fence
March 29 (UPI) -- A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday.
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
March 29 (UPI) -- The family of iconic civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez said on Friday they are endorsing President Joe Biden for president in an attempt to rebuff an event by independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in Los Ange
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday announced that they will be taking steps to improve conservation and other protections of African elephants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement