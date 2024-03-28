Trending
First U.S. flights depart to Mexico's newest airport in Tulum

By Dana Forsythe
On Thursday morning, American Airlines took off for Mexico's newest airport in Tulum, making it the first U.S. carrier to travel there since the hub opened. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
March 28 (UPI) -- On Thursday morning, American Airlines took off for Mexico's newest airport in Tulum, making it the first U.S. carrier to travel there since the hub opened.

Previously, tourists who wanted to visit the ancient city would have to fly in to Cancun and drive for more than two hours to reach the location.

Aside from its collection of Pre-Columbian artifacts and temples, Tulum is home to some of the best beaches in Mexico.

American Airlines Flight 1131 is scheduled to depart from Dallas Fort Worth just after 8 a.m. for Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum. According to a release from the airline, American will offer four daily nonstop flights to TQO on a Boeing 737 aircraft, offering "high-speed Wi-Fi, a large selection of streaming entertainment, and in-seat power for all customers."

Tickets for flights to Tulum went on sale in November of 2023. According to American Airlines, the flight takes about three hours and is set to land around 11 a.m.

AA said travelers on the inaugural flight will be treated to authentic Mexican Folklorico dancing, treats, and decorations.

The new Tulum airport will also include carriers AeroMexico, Mexicana, Delta, Viva, Spirit, and United Airlines.

United Airlines is scheduled to fly to Tulum starting on Sunday. Air Canada starts flying to Tulum in May, and JetBlue Airways and Panama's Copa Airlines in June.

Local hospitality workers are currently in talks with the airport and government authorities over lowering the ground transportation tax in the region. Recently protesters have blocked the access road to the airport, and adjacent Tren Maya station, over land rights, according to the Washington Post.

