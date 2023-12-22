Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 10:10 AM

Travel insiders predict solo adventure trips in 2024

By Dana Forsythe
Travel insiders are predicting people plan solo adventure trips in the New Year and travel to Europe more. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Travel insiders are predicting people plan solo adventure trips in the New Year and travel to Europe more. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Travel insiders are predicting that people will plan solo adventure trips in the New Year, travel to Europe more and try out new things like 3D printed food. Unfortunately, the cost of traveling, including airfare and food costs are likely to rise moving into the future.

This month, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced airlines in general would see an increase in profitability through the end of the year, which would then stabilize in 2024. Reaching a height of $25.7 billion in 2024 (2.7% net profit margin), the number would be a slight improvement of $23.3 billion net profit this year. In total, airline industry operating profits are expected to reach $49.3 billion in 2024 from $40.7 billion in 2023.

Advertisement

According to the IATA, some 4.7 billion people are expected to travel in 2024, an historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019. Cargo volumes are expected to jump up from 58 to 61 million tonnes in 2024.

Advertisement

The United States Travel Association predicted domestic leisure travel would continue to "normalize" with a general return to pre-pandemic trends expected in 2024 and beyond.

Related

"International inbound travel's recovery will strengthen, exceeding our previous expectations, thanks to very strong growth out of Canada as well as stronger recovery expectations from key overseas markets such as Brazil and China," a press release stated. "Nevertheless, inbound travel is not expected to fully recover until 2025."

According to data collected by travel insurance company Squaremouth, travel prices have been up for the last three years, as the average international trip cost in 2023 is $6,574, up 21% from last year, and 30% from 2021. Of all the people Squaremouth surveyed, 82% of travelers expected their travel spending to increase or stay the same in 2024.

The Squaremouth survey also found that Americans were opting to travel to Europe over South America for the first time in 10 years. After topping the list for a decade, Mexico was finally dethroned by Italy as the most popular international destination. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with countries such as France, Spain, and Germany emerging as the most popular destinations. In 2023, nearly 40% of customers purchased travel insurance for a European trip, the highest percentage Squaremouth has ever reported.

Advertisement

The company also reported that adventure tourism has seen a huge bump in popularity this year, with safaris, hiking, snorkeling and skiing topping the list of favorite activities.

In 2023, nearly 40% of customers purchased travel insurance for a European trip, another high for Squaremouth. According to a Booking.com year end survey, 52% of travelers want to book trips where "the destination remains a mystery until they arrive."

Americans, they said, are seeking an escape from their everyday lives, with 56% "inclined to go off the beaten path", and 34% "willing to travel with strangers."

The Booking.com survey also found that solo travel is booming, with 59% of those surveyed looking to venture alone.

"A whopping 68% of travelers believe they transform into the best version of themselves while roaming, but which version of themselves do they choose to showcase? With 62% relishing the anonymity that travel offers, 37% telling fictional stories about their lives, and 57% exuding 'main character energy,' the report said.

Travelers will also be looking for adventure in the foods they choose. The Booking.com survey showed 78% of travelers seek out fresh flavors, with almost half planning their trips around specific restaurants or dishes. Almost 5 in 10 also reported seeking immersive "phygital" (physical plus digital) dining via VR or AR, with an additional 63% considering innovative plant-based options like 3D-printed vegan steaks and mushroom "foie gras."

Advertisement

While the rebound is impressive, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said Industry profits must be put into proper perspective. In both 2023 and 2024, the report said the industry's ROI was lagging.

"Of course, many airlines are doing better than that average, and many are struggling. But there is something to be learned from the fact that, on average airlines will retain just $5.45 for every passenger carried," he said in a statement. "Considering the major losses of recent years, the $25.7 billion net profit expected in 2024 is a tribute to aviation's resilience."

Despite the quick recovery, Walsh said the pandemic likely cost the aviation industry about four years of growth.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden pardons 11 Americans serving long prison terms for minor drug offenses
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned 11 Americans serving long prison terms for non-violent drug offenses and signed a proclamation that grants clemency for minor federal drug offenses like marijuana use and possession.
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumer prices rose 0.1% in November, up 3.2% on the year
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- PCE consumer core inflation watched by the Federal Reserve was up 3.2% in November from a year ago, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden expands Russia sanctions, including bans on diamonds, seafood
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday expanding sanctions against financial facilitators of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The White House weighed into Nippon Steel's announced purchase of U.S. Steel on Thursday, with a top Biden official saying the deal deserved "serious scrutiny."
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Vin Diesel of the Fast & Furious movie franchise has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant who says he abused her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to push back the start of a defamation trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in order to consider his legal options.
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Torben Ulrich, the father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who became famous with a cameo appearance in the heavy metal band's 2004 documentary, "Some Kind of Monster," is dead at 95.
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday found three White police officers not guilty on all charges related to the death of a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana brought by a Los Angeles man who appeared as the naked infant in the band's 30-plus-year-old album "Nevermind."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
2 men charged in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Czech police: Prague university shooter shot himself after being cornered on roof
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement