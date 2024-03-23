Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2024 / 3:39 PM

United Airlines says FAA is increasing scrutiny after series of incidents

By Mike Heuer
United Airlines says the Federal Aviation Administration has stepped up its oversight of thee carrier following a series of safety-related incidents this month. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
United Airlines says the Federal Aviation Administration has stepped up its oversight of thee carrier following a series of safety-related incidents this month. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- United Airlines says the Federal Aviation Administration is increasing its oversight of the carrier following several incidents involving its passenger aircraft during the past month.

Sasha Johnson, United Airlines vice president of corporate safety, said in a statement to airline employees issued Friday that the increased presence of federal regulators will be noticeable.

Advertisement

"The number of safety-related events in recent weeks have rightfully caused us to pause and evaluate whether there is anything we can and should do differently," she wrote.

"Over the next several weeks, we will begin to see more of an FAA presence in our operation as they begin to review some of our work processes, manuals and facilities. "We welcome their engagement and are very open to hear from them about what they find and their perspective on things we may need to change to make us even safer," Johnson added.

Related

The added scrutiny comes after the airline experienced nearly a dozen safety-related incidents in the past month, including a blown tire on one flight out of Colorado, another tire falling from another flight in San Francisco and an aircraft that rolled off the runway and became stuck in the grass at the Houston airport on March 8.

Advertisement

The incidents have now caused the FAA to more closely monitor safety procedures at United. Most of the aircraft in its fleet are Boeing models, but the company is considering buying aircraft from Airbus, which is Boeing's competitor in Europe, CNN reported.

Johnson said the FAA temporarily will pause several certification activities while monitoring operations at United.

The FAA's "safety assurance system routinely monitors aspects of an airline's operation. It focuses on an airline's compliance with applicable regulations, ability to identify hazards, assess and mitigate risk, and effectively manage safety," agency officials said in a statement to media outlets.

The agency didn't provide a timeline for the safety review at United Airlines.

Latest Headlines

Search team finds body of missing hiker near base of Calif. waterfall
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Search team finds body of missing hiker near base of Calif. waterfall
March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said Saturday the body of a missing hiker has been found near the base of a waterfall in the state's Big Sur region.
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
March 23 (UPI) -- Two workers died onboard a Holland American cruise ship this week, according to a statement from the cruise line.
After Senate dodges gov't shutdown, Biden signs $1.2T funding bill into law
U.S. News // 1 day ago
After Senate dodges gov't shutdown, Biden signs $1.2T funding bill into law
March 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion government funding package to keep the lights on in Washington, hours after the Senate passed the measure in an early morning session.
Disgraced ex-Rep. Santos to run as independent after 'embarrassing' GOP vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disgraced ex-Rep. Santos to run as independent after 'embarrassing' GOP vote
March 23 (UPI) -- Former Republican Congressman George Santos says he will now attempt to run for office as an independent after what he called an "embarrassing showing" by the House GOP during a vote to avert a government shutdown.
Watch live: Kamala Harris to call for new gun safety measures in visit to Parkland, Fla.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Kamala Harris to call for new gun safety measures in visit to Parkland, Fla.
March 23 (UPI) -- The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will announce two proposals to prevent gun violence and school shootings during a Saturday visit to Parkland, Fla., the scene of a 2018 mass shooting.
Texas Medical Board proposes new guidance for abortion medical exceptions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Medical Board proposes new guidance for abortion medical exceptions
March 23 (UPI) -- The Texas Medical Board has proposed a broad definition for what constitutes an emergency medical exception under the state's otherwise strict abortion ban, disappointing some abortion rights advocates.
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
March 22 (UPI) -- A school bus carrying pre-K students on a field trip in Texas rolled over Friday, killing one adult and one child.
Customs officers seize $2.71M shipment of fake sports merchandise
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Customs officers seize $2.71M shipment of fake sports merchandise
March 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Cincinnati on Thursday seized a large shipment of counterfeit sports championship rings.
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
March 22 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday his committee had subpoenaed President Joe Biden ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson
March 22 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion Friday to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson after his successful bipartisan efforts to advance the current budget plan now being considered in the Senate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement